Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps over ₹ 1.90 lakh crore

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,90,032.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries Limited being the prominent gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 795.40 points or 1.43 per cent. Equity gauges -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- hit new closing highs on Friday.

On the top ten chart, among the gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. On the other hand, Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed by Rs 60,183.57 crore to reach Rs 13,76,102.60 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

RIL added Rs 51,064.22 crore taking its valuation to ₹14,11,635.50 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped ₹ 19,651.18 crore to ₹ 8,57,407.68 crore and Bajaj Finance gained ₹ 18,518.27 crore to settle at ₹ 4,20,300.85 crore.

The market capitalisation of HUL climbed ₹ 14,215.01 crore to ₹ 6,29,231.64 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by ₹ 13,361.63 crore to ₹ 4,84,858.91 crore.

Wipro's valuation rallied ₹ 8,218.89 crore to ₹ 3,47,851 crore and SBI jumped ₹ 4,819.29 crore to reach ₹ 3,68,006.36 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys tumbled by ₹ 10,053.22 crore to ₹ 7,24,701.90 crore and that of HDFC dipped ₹ 738.75 crore to ₹ 4,90,991.24 crore.

RIL remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Wipro.