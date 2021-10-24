Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms down by over Rs 1.42 lakh crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by Rs 1,42,880.11 crore last week, with Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as major laggards.
Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined by 484.33 points or 0.79 per cent. Market benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- declined for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tumbled Rs 45,523.33 crore to reach Rs 5,76,836.40 crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) valuation eroded by Rs 45,126.6 crore to Rs 16,66,427.95 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) market worth tanked by Rs 41,151.94 crore to Rs 12,94,686.48 crore.
The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 8,890.95 crore to Rs 4,65,576.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank Ltd fell by Rs 2,187.29 crore to Rs 9,31,371.72 crore.
In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 30,747.78 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,30,558.09 crore.
ICICI Bank's market valuation zoomed by Rs 22,248.14 crore to reach Rs 5,26,497.27 crore.
The valuation of HDFC jumped Rs 17,015.22 crore to Rs 5,24,877.06 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 4,48,863.34 crore.
Infosys added Rs 1,717.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,29,410.37 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 most valued companies, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
