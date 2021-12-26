Mcap of five of top-10 valued companies soars more than Rs 1 lakh crore

Five of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,01,145.09 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) emerging as lead gainers.

While RIL, TCS, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Wipro were the gainers, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as laggards.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark gained 112.57 points or 0.10 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 30,720.62 crore to reach Rs 13,57,644.33 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 21,035.95 crore to take its valuation to Rs 16,04,154.56 crore.

The valuation of Infosys zoomed Rs 17,656.95 crore to Rs 7,83,779.99 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained Rs 16,000.71 crore to Rs 5,40,053.55 crore.

The market capitalisation of Wipro went higher by Rs 15,730.86 crore to Rs 3,82,857.25 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 18,619.95 crore to Rs 7,97,609.94 crore. HDFC's valuation dipped Rs 15,083.97 crore to Rs 4,58,838.89 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 9,727.82 crore to Rs 4,07,720.88 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dropped by Rs 3,048.15 crore to Rs 4,13,546.63 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 476.81 crore to Rs 5,05,070.33 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.