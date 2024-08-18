The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹1,40,863.66 crore in a holiday-shortened last week with the benchmark Sensex gaining nearly 1 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the biggest gainers in line with an optimistic trend at Dalal Street.

Last week, the BSE benchmark rose by 730.93 points or 0.91 per cent following a strong rally on Friday.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by ₹ 67,477.33 crore to ₹15,97,946.44 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped ₹36,746.21 crore to ₹7,72,023.49 crore.

The Mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied ₹11,727.55 crore to ₹8,45,123.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank by ₹10,913.96 crore to ₹8,36,115.19 crore.

The valuation of ITC soared ₹8,569.73 crore to ₹6,28,399.10 crore and that of Reliance Industries by ₹5,311.4 crore to ₹20,00,076.41 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added ₹117.48 crore to take its valuation to ₹6,45,926.13 crore.

However, the Mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) slumped ₹47,943.48 crore to ₹6,69,058.26 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked ₹13,064 crore to ₹12,43,441.53 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by ₹10,486.42 crore to ₹7,25,080.10 crore.