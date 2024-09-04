McDonald’s India (West & South) has partnered with CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) to introduce a multi-millet bun in its burger menu. Announced during National Nutrition Week, the fast-food chain’s new bun incorporates five millets — bajra, ragi, jowar, proso, and kodo — sourced from different parts of India including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The company said the collaboration with CSIR-CFTRI, a food technology research institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology, aims to enhance the nutritional profile of menu offerings while maintaining taste and quality. The multi-millet bun is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and natural dietary fibre, it said.

Akshay Jatia, Executive Director of McDonald’s India (W&S), said, “We are on a long-term journey to offer ‘real food that is real good.’ The introduction of the multi-millet bun is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to enhance the nutritional value of our offerings while staying true to the taste our customers love. We are grateful to CFTRI for their invaluable expertise in helping us bring this unique product to life, further advancing our mission to provide mindful eating choices.”