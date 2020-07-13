MCX-Aluminium inches above a key resistance

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
MCX-Aluminium (₹140.5)
The July futures contract of Aluminium in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been rallying for the past two weeks after taking support at ₹135. Consequently, it has crossed over the resistance at ₹140 on Monday, opening the door for further strengthening. Also, the price is above the 21-day moving average (DMA) and so the short-term outlook is positive for the contract.
Following the rally in contract, the indicators are inclined to uptrend. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing a fresh uptick and is above the midpoint level of 50. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator in the daily chart, which remains in the bullish region, is turning its trajectory upwards.
Because of the above reasons, the contract looks bullish and if the contract can sustain above the key level of ₹140, the price might rally to ₹145. Above this level, it might advance to ₹150. On the other hand, if the contract gives up the gains and declines, the immediate support can be the 21-DMA at ₹138. A break below ₹138 can drag the contract to ₹135. Importantly, if price slips below this level, the medium-term trend could turn bearish.
On the global front, the price of three-month rolling forward contract of primary aluminium in London Metal Exchange (LME), which has been largely consolidating since mid-June, breached the resistance i.e. its previous high of $1,640. Thus, the trend has turned bullish and the rally might positively influence the contract in MCX.
Trade strategy
The recent rally in the contract in MCX has taken the price above the important level of ₹140. Also, globally the trend looks positive as indicated by the contract in LME, which has made a fresh high. But for confirmation, the MCX-Aluminium contract should close above ₹140. Considering these factors, traders can initiate fresh long positions if the contract decisively breaks out of ₹140. Stop-loss can be at ₹136.
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...