MCX-Natural gas likely to remain weak

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
MCX-Natural Gas (₹127)
The rally that the August futures contract of natural gas on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was witnessing hit a roadblock at the resistance level of ₹150 in early July. Unable to move beyond that level, the contract reversed the trend immediately and started to fall. The decline has been quick where the contract is now trading around ₹127. Visibly, there is no support until its previous low of ₹121.4, meaning there is more room on the downside.
Certain factors substantiate the bearish outlook. For instance, the price has slipped below the 21-day moving average (DMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators on the daily chart remains in their respective bearish territory. Considering these factors, the likelihood of further fall seems high.
While ₹121.4 can be the nearest support, a decisive breach of this level can invite more bears, possibly resulting in more intense downtrend. The price could even fall to ₹110. On the other hand, if the contract recovers and moves up, ₹130 can be a hindrance. Above that level, the resistance can be spotted at ₹135; the 21-DMA and the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level coincides at this level making it a significant resistance.
On the global front, the generic first contract of natural gas on New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) made a high of $1.92 in the first week of July. However, it was unable to advance further and started to moderate. Last week, it breached the support of $1.7 and the contract looks set to depreciate further.
Trade Strategy:
The contracts on MCX and NYMEX has been in a decline since early July after having rallied during the preceding two weeks. Notably, the major trend of the energy commodity remains bearish, increasing the possibility of further decline in price. Hence, traders can go short in MCX-Natural gas on rallies with stop-loss at ₹135.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...