MCX restores trade timing till 11.30 pm

MCX has revised the trade timing and it will now end at 11.30 pm from Thursday against the current practice of closing the exchange at 5.15 pm.

The exchange will start trading at 9.30 am and end at 11.30 pm for all non-agriculture commodities with international reference and client code modification will be allowed between 11.30 pm to 11.45 pm.

All other commodities including international reference able agriculture commodities such as cotton, CPO, kapas and RBD Palmolein will be traded between 9 am and 5 pm and client code modification will be allowed between 5 pm to 5.15 pm, said the exchange.

Pre-open session for cancellation of orders with GTC (good till cancelled) and GTD (good till date) validity will commence 15 minutes before the trade starts, it added.

Currently, MCX facilitate trade only up to 5 pm due to the countrywide lockdown announced by the Centre. The restricted trade timing had not only hit MCX turnover but also put overnight open position of bullion hedgers at risk with huge swing in gold prices in the international markets.

The Government had eased the lockdown guidelines for select businesses from April 20 to partially salvage the sinking economy.