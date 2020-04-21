MCX restores trade timing till 11.30 pm

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
MCX has revised the trade timing and it will now end at 11.30 pm from Thursday against the current practice of closing the exchange at 5.15 pm.
The exchange will start trading at 9.30 am and end at 11.30 pm for all non-agriculture commodities with international reference and client code modification will be allowed between 11.30 pm to 11.45 pm.
All other commodities including international reference able agriculture commodities such as cotton, CPO, kapas and RBD Palmolein will be traded between 9 am and 5 pm and client code modification will be allowed between 5 pm to 5.15 pm, said the exchange.
Pre-open session for cancellation of orders with GTC (good till cancelled) and GTD (good till date) validity will commence 15 minutes before the trade starts, it added.
Currently, MCX facilitate trade only up to 5 pm due to the countrywide lockdown announced by the Centre. The restricted trade timing had not only hit MCX turnover but also put overnight open position of bullion hedgers at risk with huge swing in gold prices in the international markets.
The Government had eased the lockdown guidelines for select businesses from April 20 to partially salvage the sinking economy.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...