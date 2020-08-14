MCX-Zinc takes sideways path

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
The price of zinc, that was gradually moving up in April and May, picked up momentum by early June this year and started to rally sharply. As a result, the August futures contract of the metal on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) advanced and it is now hovering at ₹190. It gained about 17 per cent in the last two months.
But the contract has been moving in a sideways trend between ₹186.5 and ₹192 for the past one week. Even though the overall trend is pointing upwards, the contract should breach ₹192 to extend the rally further. On the other hand, a prolonged consolidation at current levels will open up space for the bears. Whatsoever, the outlook for the contract will remain positive at least until the price stays above the 21-day moving average (DMA) – now at ₹182. Since the price started to trace a sideways trend, the indicators has been hinting at a loss in the upside momentum. The daily relative strength index, though lies in the bullish region, has moderated a bit; the moving average convergence divergence on the daily chart is in an upward trajectory but has started to flatten.
If the contract regains traction and passes through the resistance at ₹192, it will most likely rally to the psychological level of ₹200, where it might witness profit-booking. A breakout of that level can accelerate the momentum possibly lifting the price to ₹210. However, if the contract weakens and falls below ₹186.5, the nearest support is at ₹182. Subsequent support is at ₹175.
On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of zinc on London Metal Exchange (LME) is moving up with considerable strength. Henceforth, the contract is likely to gain and rally above $2,400 in the upcoming sessions.
Though the major trend is bullish, the MCX-Zinc futures is currently facing a hurdle at ₹192. So, traders can buy the contract with stop-loss at ₹185, if it rallies past ₹192.
