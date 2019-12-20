Stocks

Media shares in green; Dish TV rises 9%

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

Media shares were leading the gain in Friday's morning session.

Shares of Dish TV (up 9.12 per cent), TV Today (up 2.41 per cent), TV18 Broadcast (up 2.08 per cent), Zee (up 1.97 per cent), Zee Media (up 1.59 per cent) and Sun TV (up 1.13 per cent) were the top performers in the media index.

The Nifty Media index was trading 1.45 per cent higher at 1,792.15 at 11.25 am.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 24.15 points at 12,283.85 while the BSE Sensex was up 83.58 points at 41,757.30.

Out of the 15 stocks in the index, except for DB Corp, which fell 0.60 per cent, all others are trading in green.

