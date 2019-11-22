Stocks

Media stocks advance for the third day; Network18 up 11%

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

The Nifty Media index rose 2.01 per cent led by Network 18 shares, which rose over 11% for a second consecutive day on reports of its deal talks with Japanese media giant Sony Corp. It was trading 2.01 per cent up at 1988.45 at noon trade.

Shares of Zee Media (up 4.85 per cent), TV18 Broadcast (up 4.32 per cent), Saregama (up 3.69 per cent), and Zee Entertainment (up 3.16 per cent) were the top gainers in the media index.

Dish TV (up 2.21 per cent), Music Broadcast (1.70 per cent), Jagran Prakashan (up 0.79 per cent), and DB Corp (0.75 per cent) too were trading higher.

