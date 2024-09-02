Meghmani Organics Limited (MOL) announced the commencement of commercial production of three new insecticide products today. The products, Dinotefuran, Ethiprole, and Flonicamid, are being produced at MOL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dahej. This development is part of MOL’s strategic initiative to expand its product portfolio in the crop protection segment.
The shares of MOL on the NSE were trading at ₹105.48 today, up by ₹4.73 or 4.69 per cent as of 2:55 pm.
The new products cater to both domestic and export markets, although specific international markets have not been disclosed. The introduction of these insecticides aligns with MOL’s efforts to enter new-age value-added products, enhancing their market presence in the agricultural sector.
