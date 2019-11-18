Metal shares in the green; Tata Steel up 3%

The Nifty Metal index was trading 1.83 per cent up at 2,544.50 around 2.30 pm.

Shares of Tata Steel (up 3.79 per cent), Hindalco (up 2.90 per cent), SAIL (up 2.34 per cent), JSW Steel (up 2.24 per cent) and Jindal Steel (up 2.06 per cent) were trading higher.

Hindustan Zinc (up 1.78 per cent), Vedanta (up 1.30 per cent), MOIL (up 1.25 per cent), Vedanta (up 1.23 per cent) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.94 per cent) too were trading with gains.