Metal stocks battered by weak earnings, demand woes

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Metal companies in India headed for the lowest close in more than two years after major producers reported weak quarterly earnings amid growing worries about a slowdown in demand in Asia’s third-biggest economy.
The S&P BSE Metal Index, moving toward the lowest close since December 2016, was among the worst performers on the Bombay Stock Exchange after JSW Steel Ltd and Vedanta Ltd plunged on Monday. These shares slumped by more than 5 per cent after both companies reported a sharp drop in profits on Friday.
India has been struggling to revive consumer demand in everything from cars to bank loans and the economy remained sluggish in June, with the slowdown becoming more pervasive amid a slump in services and a plunge in exports, according to a cross section of eight high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg News. Vedanta posted a 12 per cent decline in quarterly profit, while JSW Steels profit more than halved on lower prices and as sales declined on weaker domestic demand and lack of credit availability.
“The slowdown in consumption and in the automobile sector amid issues such as elevated debt are keeping a temporary lid on metal stocks,” AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd, said by phone from Mumbai. JSW and Vedanta’s earnings are further weighing down the stocks, he said.
Vedanta pared some losses to trade 4.5 per cent lower at Rs 156.50 as of 12:50 PM in Mumbai, while JSW was down 3.4 per cent. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.7 per cent.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...