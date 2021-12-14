Metro Brands IPO subscribed 3.6x

The ₹1,367.5 crore IPO of Metro Brands subscribed 3.64 times on the last day of the of the issue on Tuesday. While the category reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.13 times, the portion of non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3 times and 8.49 times respectively. The IPO, which has a fresh issue of ₹295 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2.14 crore equity shares, came out with a price tag of ₹ 485-500 a share. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company last week had raised over ₹410.25 crore from anchor investors.