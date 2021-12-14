Stocks

Metro Brands IPO subscribed 3.6x

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 14, 2021

The ₹1,367.5 crore IPO of Metro Brands subscribed 3.64 times on the last day of the of the issue on Tuesday. While the category reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.13 times, the portion of non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3 times and 8.49 times respectively. The IPO, which has a fresh issue of ₹295 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2.14 crore equity shares, came out with a price tag of ₹ 485-500 a share. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company last week had raised over ₹410.25 crore from anchor investors.

Published on December 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like