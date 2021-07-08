Inflows into equity MFs dip on profit-booking in June

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Inflow into equity mutual fund schemes dipped last month as investors book profit as markets touched a new high.
Net inflow into equity schemes was down 41 per cent to ₹5,988 crore in June against ₹10,083 crore logged in May as investors pulled out ₹792 crore and ₹110 crore from ELSS (equity-linked saving schemes) and value funds.
However, all other categories of equity schemes registered inflows with mid-cap and sectoral funds attracting investment of ₹1,729 crore and ₹1,207 crore, while flexi-cap recorded an inflow of ₹1,087 crore.
Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Morningstar India, said that though the inflow is lower month-on-month, it is still sizeable considering that the equity segment witnessed net outflows for eight consecutive months before March.
Significant improvement on Covid situation and upbeat corporate earnings outlook over the long-term has alleviated concerns of any severe impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the economy, he added.
Hybrid funds saw an inflow of ₹12,361 crore, led mainly by an inflow of ₹9,059 crore in arbitrage funds, while dynamic asset allocation funds attracted an investment of ₹2,057 crore.
Akhil Chaturvedi, Head (Sales & Distribution), Motilal Oswal AMC, said the prime objective of the asset allocation funds is to use valuation models and dynamically rebalance portfolio between equities and fixed income, ensuring better risk-adjusted returns for investors.
The debt category recorded a net inflow of ₹3,566 crore with a floater and low duration funds, attracting investment of ₹6,318 crore and ₹6,273 crore even as the money market funds logged a net outflow of ₹13,988 crore.
Investments through systematic investment touched ₹9,155 crore against ₹8,818 crore in May and asset under management of SIP was at ₹4.83 lakh crore.
The number of unique investors identified through PAN number doubled to 2.39 crore against 1.19 crore in 2017. The industry added 12 lakh new investors in the June quarter.
NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI, said several SIPs registered last month was at a record high of 21.29 lakh and breached the four crore mark for the first time ever.
Moreover, he added SIP AUM touched an all-time high, accounting for almost 15 per cent of the industry, reflecting retail investor confidence in the mutual fund as an asset class.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...