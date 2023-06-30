Shares of asset management companies soared on soothing words on total expense ratio reduction from the market regulator SEBI after its board meeting on Thursday.

The SEBI has deferred its decision on new mutual fund expense ratio regulations and will issue another consultation paper including feedback from the industry.

Following this, shares of HDFC AMC and Nippon India increased 12 per cent and 15 per cent to ₹2,296 and ₹288 while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UTI jumped 1 per cent and 8 per cent to ₹373 and ₹785 on Friday.

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI had said the regulator is convinced that the mutual fund industry has achieved the benefit of scale over years. The SEBI noted that data received from the industry indicates that current regulations have achieved success in pass-through of scale benefits. “The MF industry will be quite happy with our second set of proposals,” she said.

Earlier, SEBI had issued a consultation paper suggesting to calculate TER including brokerage fees and GST on management fee at the asset management company level rather than at the scheme level. This approach was aimed to provide a more holistic view on expenses incurred by mutual funds.

‘Augurs well for AMC stocks’

While the shape of final regulations is still awaited, Kotak Institutional Equities said the improved prospects of a less disruptive outcome augurs well for AMC stocks.

SEBI is also expected to address other issues raised by the industry, such as the treatment of arbitrage funds.

Even as regulatory stance eases, there are some uncertainty around the new consultation paper and the final regulations. Data-backed representation by different parts of the industry include evidence of pass-through of 20 per cent decline in TER between 2018-22 due to economies of scale by the industry and impact on profitability and growth of the industry following regulatory changes between 2009-13 and 2018-22.

Listed AMCs have been facing a raft of regulatory and market forces in recent years that have put pressure on earnings growth. As a result, valuations have seen a derating despite record equity flows and market levels.

Most AMC stocks were down 10-20 per cent from last year peak levels even as Nifty was up 3-4 per cent. This is despite the equity assets of AMCs was up 10 per cent in the last six months.