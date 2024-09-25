Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL Group) has secured the Occupancy Certificate for the final wing of its “Atmosphere O2” project in Mulund West, Mumbai, completing the development ahead of schedule. The project, spanning 7.2 lakh square feet of RERA carpet area, was finished within approximately 3.5 years of its launch.

The Atmosphere O2 project, comprising three 47-storey residential towers and an 18-storey commercial tower, has achieved near-full sales with collections of about ₹1,475 crores as of September 2024. This represents 89 per cent of its total revenue potential of ₹1,650 crores.

MICL Group delivered Towers D & E in September 2023, followed by Tower F in September 2024. The company has now successfully delivered 2.8 million square feet of carpet area ahead of schedule across various projects.

Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL Group, attributed the project’s success to customer trust in the company’s quality and timely delivery. The rapid sellout of the large-scale project before obtaining the Occupancy Certificate underscores MICL’s strong position in the luxury residential real estate sector.