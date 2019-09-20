Microsoft tie-up may brighten Eros Int’l

Eros Now said on Thursday it is tying up with Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to host and stream its digital video offerings, in a boost to the US software giant’s push to expand in the Indian market.

As part of the tie-up, Microsoft will build an online video platform for the Bollywood production house, which will offer interactive voice search features in multiple Indian regional languages. Eros Now is the digital OTT entertainment service of Eros International Plc.