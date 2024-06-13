BSE Sensex rose by 290.34 pts or 0.38 per cent to trade at 76,896.91, and Nifty 50 traded at 23,409.25, up by 86.30 pts or 0.37 per cent as of 12.30 pm.

Sectoral indices of media, FMCG, metal and PSU bank declined. Nifty realty increased 2.21 per cent to 1,119.60 as of 12.26 pm. Nifty IT rose 1.04 per cent to 34,906.95.

The top gainers were HDFC Life Insurance (3.42%), Divi’s Lab (3.34%) Shriram Finance (3.04%), L&T (1.86%), and LTIMindtree (1.84%). While, Hindustan Unilever (-1.26%), Eicher Motors (-1.18%), Tata Consumer Products (-1.12%), Britannia (-0.73%), and Power Grid (-0.60%) were top losers.

Paytm stock rallied 7.63 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹433.20 as of 12.39 pm.

A total of 3,871 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which 2,197 advanced, 1,548 declined and 126 of them remained unchanged. 250 stocks hit a 52-week high and 12 stocks hit a 52-week low.

In addition, 287 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 133 traded in the lower circuit.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high include Bharat Rasayan (18.07%), Honda India Power Products (11.53%), Dilip Buildcon (9.73%), Lodha (4.91%), and Sobha (4.72%).

Exide Industries stock has hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹549.90.

Gensol Engineering stock is locked in upper circuit at ₹1,068.05, higher by 5 per cent on the NSE.