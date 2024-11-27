The Indian stock markets demonstrated resilience midway through Wednesday’s trading session, with the Sensex and Nifty showing marginal positive movements despite mixed sectoral trends.

By 12.30 PM, the Sensex had climbed 201.29 points or 0.25 per cent, reaching 80,205.35, while the Nifty advanced 60.50 points or 0.25 per cent to 24,255.00. The market breadth remained constructive, with 2,442 stocks advancing against 1,329 declining, indicating a relatively balanced trading environment.

Adani group stocks emerged as significant performers, with Adani Enterprises surging 7.40 per cent and Adani Ports gaining 3.73 per cent. Other top gainers included Bharat Electronics (BEL) at 3.04 per cent, NTPC at 2.32 per cent, and Trent at 1.70 per cent. The morning’s initial gainers like Coal India (+2.16 per cent) and Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.45 per cent) continued to attract investor interest.

Conversely, some blue-chip stocks experienced downward pressure. Apollo Hospitals declined 1.42 per cent, while Titan dropped 1.27 per cent. Britannia fell 1.09 per cent, Cipla retreated 0.94 per cent, and ONGC slipped 0.90 per cent. IndusInd Bank, which showed significant weakness in morning trade, continued to be under pressure.

Market depth revealed interesting statistics, with 197 stocks touching 52-week highs and 30 at 52-week lows. Notably, 295 stocks were in the upper circuit and 194 in the lower circuit, suggesting significant stock-specific volatility.

Sectoral indices displayed mixed performance. The Nifty Bank index rose 0.39 per cent to 52,393.65, while the Nifty Financial Services index gained 0.51 per cent to 24,169.30. The Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap Select indices also showed positive momentum, rising 0.68 per cent and 0.23 per cent respectively.

With trading continuing, investors closely monitor global cues and domestic economic indicators for further market direction.

