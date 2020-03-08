Mideast stocks plunge as producers head toward oil-price war

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Stocks in the Middle East nosedived as the worlds biggest crude producers failed to agree on production cuts, kicking off a price war and sending oil into freefall.
Kuwait led the sell-off, suspending trading of the biggest and most liquid shares after its index tumbled 10%. At the same time every gauge in the region retreated. Oil giant Saudi Aramco fell below its IPO price for the first time. Dubai’s DFM General Index clocked up its sharpest drop for a session since the 2008 financial crisis.
Oil prices plunged the most since 2008 on Friday on signs of a breakdown in the global OPEC+ alliance that helped underpin crude’s recovery since 2014. The failure of the Vienna talks added to increasing investor nervousness over the coronavirus epidemic and the efficacy of official response measures such as last weeks emergency Federal Reserve rate cut.
Mideast markets are finding it difficult to cope with all these variables that have been happening over the past 10 days, said Mohammed Ali Yasin, the chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital Ltd. in Abu Dhabi. That’s why we see this panic-selling across the board, taking certain markets to lows not seen even during the financial crisis.
Banking shares were the biggest drag on the benchmark indexes. In Riyadh, Al Rajhi Bank dropped as much as 8.2%. Emirates NBD PJSC, Dubais biggest lender, fell as much as 9.6%, while First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and National Bank of Kuwait SAKP dropped as much as 9.8% and 9.3%, respectively.
Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index was back to the level of November 2017, before its inclusion in the emerging-market gauges compiled by MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell. Dubai’s DFM General Index finished 7.9% lower, the biggest slide since October 2008. Real estate bellwether Emaar Properties fell 9.7% to the lowest since 2012. Kuwait’s main index extended losses this year to 18%, compared with a 32% gain in 2019 that was the best performance in the region. Indexes in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt and Israel all traded below a technical threshold that indicated they were oversold.
The sharp decline in oil prices is becoming a bigger concern for regional investors amid adverse global headlines, said Iyad Abu Hweij, the managing partner at Allied Investment Partners in Dubai, who expects heightened anxiety to persist in markets.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The year 2019-20 could be a washout with poor results , and likely impact of coronavirus
RBI’s proposal to write off AT1 bonds of Yes Bank is bad news for MF investors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...