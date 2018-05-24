Minda Corp raises Rs 310 cr via QIP

Minda Corporation on Thursday said it has raised ₹310 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares. International and domestic institutional investors participated in the issue, Minda Corporation said in a statement. While FPIs invested 45.9 per cent of the issue, MFs chipped in with 31.2 per cent, insurance companies 20.3 per cent and alternative investment funds invested 2.6 per cent. This helps us prepare for aggressively pursuing future growth and also expanding our shareholder base, Minda Corporation Chairman and Group CEO, Ashok Minda, said in a statement to the bourses. Shares of Minda Corporation ended 3.69 per cent higher at ₹181.45 on the BSE.