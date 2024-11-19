MMRFIC Technology Private Limited, an associate company of Sansera Engineering Limited, has secured a significant award under the iDEX Prime X Challenge for developing a 200-Watt Ka band Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA) for satellite ground stations. The project, announced on November 19, 2024, comes with a grant of ₹10 crores from the Defence Space Agency (DSA) under India’s Ministry of Defence.

The shares of Sansera Engineering Limited were trading at ₹1,483 up by ₹26.35 or 1.81 per cent on the NSE today at 3.15 pm.

The Bangalore-based company will design and develop an indigenous SSPA Module for satellite ground station transmitters operating in Ka Band. This technology is crucial for phased array systems used in satellite communication.

Saravana G, Founder, CEO & CTO of MMRFIC Technology, emphasized that the development aligns with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. The grant covers 50% of the product development budget under the IDEX “Prime” scheme.

MMRFIC Technology, established in 2014, specializes in mm-Wave & RF Products for defense, communication, automotive, and healthcare sectors. The company develops indigenous components and systems for next-generation radar applications, incorporating machine learning and AI for object identification.

The parent company, Sansera Engineering Limited, founded in 1981, is an integrated manufacturer of precision engineered components for automotive and non-automotive sectors, including aerospace and agriculture segments.