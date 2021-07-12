Stocks

Mobikwik files draft papers for ₹1,900 crore public issue

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 12, 2021

Firm to raise ₹1,500 crore via fresh offering

Digital financial services firm One Mobikwik Systems (Mobikwik) has filed its DRHP for an initial public offer of upto ₹1,900 crore with market regulator SEBI on Monday.

The IPO includes fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,500 crore and offer for sale by certain existing shareholders to the tune of ₹400 crore.

The selling shareholders in the OFS include American Express (₹9.9 crore), Bajaj Finance (₹68.9 crore), founder Bipin Preet Singh (₹111 crore), founder Upasana Taku (₹78.2 crore), Sequoia Capital (₹94 crore), Cisco Systems (₹11 crore) and Treeline Asia (₹ 24 crore). The company's book runners include ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Jefferies.

Valuation

Mobikwik has filed its prospectus for an IPO at a time when its competitor Paytm is widely expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a mega IPO this week to raise as much as $2.3 billion sometime in November.

Mobikwik was valued at $700 million after it raised $20 million in June from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). In fiscal 2020-21, Mobikwik reported a net loss of ₹111 crore on a total income of ₹302 crore.

Published on July 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

initial public offering
financial and business service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.