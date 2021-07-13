MobiKwik files DRHP for ₹1,900 crore IPO

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Digital payments firm MobiKwik has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an IPO to raise ₹1,900 crore.
The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares by certain shareholders of up to ₹400 crore. The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares of up to ₹400 crore. The net proceeds of the IPO are proposed to be utilised for growth initiatives, invest in data sciences, products and technology and enhance user and merchant experience.
ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse Securities (India , IIFL Securities and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers for the IPO.
Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Rupkrishan Taku, MobiKwik is one of the largest mobile wallets and buy now pay later (BNPL) players in India, based on mobile wallet gross merchandise value (GMV) and BNPL GMV, respectively in fiscal 2021, as per a RedSeer report. Last valued at $700 million when it raised $20 million recently from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, MobiKwik leverages big data analytics and deep data science to address unmet credit needs of the fast growing digitally paying users by combining the convenience of everyday mobile payments with the benefits of BNPL.
Speaking on the announcement, Bipin Preet Singh, MD & CEO said, “At MobiKwik, our mission is to offer buy now pay later credit to a large number of Indians who, today, don’t have a credit card. A financially inclusive India is the foundation of a strong, self-reliant Bharat.”
MobiKwik’s total income has almost doubled since FY19 and stood at over ₹300 crore for FY21. It has been profitable at segment level across all its business segments for the last two financial years, the company said in a statement. It had over 101.37 million registered users and more than 3.44 million e-commerce, physical retail and biller merchant partners, as of March 31, 2021. MobiKwik Wallet use cases include e-commerce shopping, food delivery, bill payments, petrol pumps, large retail chains and pharmacies. It has raised around $35 million since the beginning of 2021 with the most recent fund raise of $ 20 million.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...