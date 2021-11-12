Stocks

Morgan Stanley Investment Management appoints Amy Oldenburg as emerging markets equity head

Reuters NEW YORK | Updated on November 12, 2021

To replace Ruchir Sharma who will be leaving the bank after a 25-year stint

Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as head of emerging markets equity at its investment management business, replacing Ruchir Sharma who is leaving after a 25-year stint at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Oldenburg has spent over 20 years in Morgan Stanley's asset management business and has been chief operating officer overseeing its emerging markets platform since 2013. She will take up the position immediately, according to the memo.

Sharma joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and also served as its chief global strategist.

Eric Carlson will become head of sustainability, supporting the team's growth in sustainable investing solutions, the memo said.

Published on November 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like