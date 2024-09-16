Samvardhana Motherson International Limited announced today that its subsidiary, SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V. (SAHN B.V.), has approved a joint venture agreement with Japan’s Hamakyorex Co. Ltd.

The new venture aims to provide comprehensive logistics services in Japan, including third-party logistics, warehousing, packaging, and import/export solutions.

The shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited were trading flat at ₹190 on the NSE today at 10 am.

Motherson will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Hamakyorex will own 49%. This move builds upon the companies’ existing partnership in India’s finished vehicle logistics sector, established in 2019. The joint venture will be operated through a new company with an initial authorized share capital of 200 million Japanese yen.

The board will consist of five directors, with Motherson appointing three and Hamakyorex two. This expansion marks Motherson’s strategic effort to strengthen its presence in the Japanese logistics market.