Motilal Oswal launches Large, Mid-Cap NFO

Notwithstanding the uncertain economy and volatility in equity markets, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has launched an open-ended Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund to provide long-term capital appreciation for investors.
The New Fund Offer will open for subscription on Friday and close on October 11. The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to BSE 200 TRI (total return index).
Motilal Oswal AMC will allocate 50 per cent weightage in large cap (top 100 stocks) and rest in mid-cap (Nifty Mid-cap 150) until market cap weighted. The fund house said it will follow the 'Buy Right Sit Tight' policy with an intention to hold quality stocks for a long period of time. The portfolio of the scheme will have about 20-25 stocks.
Aashish Somaiya, Managing Director, MOAMC said the largest product segment in the equity mutual funds industry is usually a combination of large- and mid-cap stocks which offer a fine balance of relative conservatism with high growth opportunities.
