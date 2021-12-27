Motilal Oswal looks to close fifth real estate fund by April 2022

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Motilal Oswal Real Estate Fund, the private equity arm of the Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, is planning a final close to its fifth fund, India Realty Excellence Fund V (IREF V), by April 2022. The IREF V, that was initially launched with a target of ₹800 crore, was subsequently increased to ₹1,500 crore, considering the demand and buoyancy in the real estate sector. The fund will be investing primarily in residential real estate projects.
The first close – of the fifth real estate fund – was achieved earlier this year and it received commitments to the tune of ₹650 crore. By December, IREF V achieved its third close at ₹1,085 crore and made five investments.
“We intend to close the IREF V by April 22. The fund saw good traction in the market and hence we decided to increase it to ₹1,500 crore, up from ₹800 crore. The investors include HNIs (high net-worth individuals), family offices, among others,.” Sharad Mittal, CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE), told BusinessLine.
According to him, there is an upcycle in real estate segment; and capital availability still remains scarce. Construction sector is yet to face full recovery from the shock of collapse of NBFCs and construction finance companies – which at one point were major financers.
The funds cater to capital requirement during the entire project life-cycle that include land and approval financing, construction finance and last mile funding.
The previously announced additional commitment of ₹1,000 crore – to be made across projects for the remaining three months of this fiscal— will be deployed through the fifth fund (and fourth fund IREF IV), Mittal said.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...