IT solutions provider Mphasis has entered into a multi-year partnership with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team as their Official Digital Partner, the company announced on November 21, 2024.

The partnership aims to enhance the Formula 1 team’s performance through Mphasis’s expertise in data, automation, analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. The collaboration will focus on developing solutions for real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and performance optimization.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, emphasized that Mphasis’s technological expertise would be crucial in helping the team achieve new levels of performance and efficiency. Nitin Rakesh, CEO & Managing Director of Mphasis, highlighted the partnership’s potential to redefine sports technology.

The partnership also includes plans for fan engagement through interactive digital activations. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, which entered Formula 1 in 2016, is the first American Formula 1 team since 1986. Mphasis, listed on both BSE and NSE, specializes in cloud and cognitive services, focusing on helping enterprises through their Front2Back Transformation approach.