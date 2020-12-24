Mrs Bectors Food Specialities off to flying start; shares list with 74 per cent premium

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities on Thursday made a remarkable market debut, listing with a premium of 74 per cent, against its issue price of ₹288.
The stock opened at ₹501, reflecting a jump of 73.95 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. As the trade progressed, it rose to ₹601.20, up 108.75 per cent.
At the NSE, it made a debut at ₹500, registering a premium of 73.61 per cent.
The company''s market valuation was at ₹3,338.27 crore on the BSE.
Mirroring massive investor response, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 198 times earlier this month.
The price band for the share sale was at ₹286-288 apiece.
Mrs Bectors Food manufactures and markets a range of products such as biscuits, breads and buns. It markets a wide variety of biscuits and breads under the flagship brand ''Mrs Bector''s Cremica'' and the ''English Oven'', respectively.
