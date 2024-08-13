Global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has announced the removal of the freeze on Adani Group stocks, a move that comes amid ongoing scrutiny following the Hindenburg Research allegations.

Starting with the August 2024 Index Review, MSCI will implement changes.

The adjustments will include updates to the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF), and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF) for Adani Group and associated securities.

According to the announcement, these changes will take effect at the close of August 30 and will be fully implemented by September 2.

MSCI clarified that it will also resume the regular implementation of corporate events for these securities from September 2 onwards.

Track Adani Group stock’s live movement here

Despite lifting the freeze, MSCI emphasised that it will continue to closely monitor the Adani Group and associated securities, particularly concerning their free float status.

The index provider stated that it would issue further communication if necessary, indicating that the group remains under observation.

In addition to the updates on Adani stocks, MSCI also announced the inclusion of eight new securities in its MSCI India Index.

The newly added securities are Bosch, Dixon Technologies India, Oil India, PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vodafone Idea, and Zydus Lifesciences. Notably, no securities were deleted from the index in this review.