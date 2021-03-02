MTAR Tech raises ₹179 cr ahead of IPO

MTAR Technologies has raised ₹178.92 crore from 15 anchor investors. The company has allocated 31.11 lakh shares at ₹575 a share to the anchor investors, who include four FPIs - Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter South Asia Investment, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs India. The IPO is a fresh issuance of up to 21.48 lakh shares, aggregating up to ₹124 crore and an OFS of up to 82,24,270 shares aggregating up to ₹473 crore. The issue will open for subscription on Wednesday and close on Friday at a price band of ₹574-575. The Hyderabad based company is engaged in the manufacturing and development of mission critical precision components and assemblies catering to clean energy, nuclear and space and defence sectors.