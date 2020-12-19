MTAR Technologies files for IPO

MTAR Technologies, a Hyderabad based precision engineering solutions company engaged in mission critical precision components catering to nuclear, space, defense and clean energy sectors, has filed DRHP to raise Rs 600-650 crore.

DRHP details

According to the DRHP, the IPO is a fresh issuance of up to 40,00,000 shares and an Offer for sale of up to 82,24,270 shares from Promoter and Investor Selling Shareholders aggregating up to 12,224,270 equity shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each.

The Research and Development focused company started operations in 1970 as a partnership and was incorporated in 1999.

MTAR currently operates out of 7 manufacturing facilities including an export oriented unit located in Hyderabad and has been servicing the defense, aerospace and energy sectors for more than 4 decades.

MTAR has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurized water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components and many such other critical components and assemblies.

Product portfolio

As on November 30, 2020, their product portfolio includes 14 kinds of products in the nuclear sector, 6 kinds of products in the space and defense sectors, and 3 kinds of products in the clean energy sector and has a healthy mix of developmental and volume based production.

It is a key partner to Indian Space Research Organization, Defense Research and Development Organization, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and US Based, Bloom Energy Inc besides catering to some other well-known establishments like Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics, BrahMos and Rafael.

Within the space sector, the company has supplied liquid propulsion engines to PSLV – C25, PSLV-C49, GSLV Mark VII for the Mars Orbiter Mission Spacecraft, Mangalyaan; Chandrayaan Mission and the recently launched Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01

As on Nov 30, 2020 the aggregate order book of the company stood at Rs 356.50 crore. Between FY18-20 the company’s total income and EBITA have grown at a CAGR of 16.56% and 37.80 % respectively. As on the 6 months ended September 30, 2020, the revenue from domestic customers accounted for 47.29 % and exports stood at 52.71 % of its total revenues. It is in the process of establishing a sheet metal facility in Adibatla and also plans to construct and additional shed for specialized fabrication work for domestic and international customers.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay in part or full Rs 55 crore of Rs. 62.16 crore of the fund based borrowings as on Nov 30, 2020, fund Rs 95 crore of long term working capital requirements besides attending to general corporate purpose

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are appointed as the BRLMs to the Issue.