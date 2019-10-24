MTNL shares surge 5 per cent

Who moved my bureaucrat?
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
Shares of MTNL gained 5 per cent to its highest trading permissible limit for the day after the announcement of a Rs 69,000-crore revival package for the company and BSNL. Thist includes merging the two loss-making firms.
MTNL’s scrip jumped 4.92 per cent to Rs 6.19 -- its upper circuit limit on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it rose 4.27 per cent to its highest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 6.10.
The Government on Wednesday approved a Rs 69,000-crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.
The cabinet approved a plan to combine Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - which provides services in Mumbai and New Delhi - with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd that services the rest of the nation, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
MTNL has reported losses in nine of the past 10 years and BSNL too has been ringing in loss since 2010.
