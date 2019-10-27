7.10 pm

Sectoral updates: Barring the pharma index which is down 0.01 per cent), other sectoral indices on NSE were trading in the green during the Muhurat trade. The auto, metal, bank, FMCG, IT and media index were up over 1.34 per cent.

7.08 pm

Market updates: Benchmark indices were off day's high with the Sensex rising 186.02 points to 39,244.08, and the Nifty gained 39.45 points at 11,623.35.

6.55 pm

Top gainers and losers

6.40 pm

Stockbrokers along with their family members perform Muhurat Trading on the occasion of Lakshmi Pooja at Bombay Stock Exchange.

6.30 pm

Opening trade: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 195 points in the opening trade of the special Muhurat session on Sunday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2076.

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 194.87 points at 39,252.93 in the first few minutes of trade. The broader NSE Nifty also rose by 56.55 points to 11,644.95.

Barring telecom, all BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by auto, industrials, metal and basic materials.

Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their books on the first session of Samvat 2076.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Infosys, Vedanta Ltd, ITC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and RIL, rallying up to 16.07 per cent.

However, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HUL, Maruti and PowerGrid slipped up to 1.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 435.42 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought to the tune of Rs 440.16 crore, as per provisional data.

6.25 pm

Bollywood Actor Rajkumar Rao with Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE ringing the opening bell at Bombay Stock Exchange indicating the beginning of Muhurat Trading in Mumbai on Sunday, October 27, 2019.