Munich Re exits Apollo Hospitals

Munich Re on Monday exited from Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, according to BSE bulk deal data. Munchener Ruckversicherungsgesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munchen (Munich Re) sold 23.79 lakh shares or 1.72 per cent stake in Apollo Hospitals at an average price of ₹1,600.43, making the transaction value to about ₹380 crore.

However, the buyer(s) identity is not known. Shares of Apollo Hospitals plunged to a low of ₹1,567.20 on the BSE in intra-day deals, but closed slightly better at ₹1,574, still down 6.05 per cent, over the previous day's close.

Currently, promoters hold 30.82 per cent. Among the public shareholders include LIC (4.63 per cent), Vanguard (1.16 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance (1.55 per cent), Veritas Fund (2.06 per cent) and Schroder International (2.82 per cent).