Munich Re exits Apollo Hospitals

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Munich Re on Monday exited from Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, according to BSE bulk deal data. Munchener Ruckversicherungsgesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munchen (Munich Re) sold 23.79 lakh shares or 1.72 per cent stake in Apollo Hospitals at an average price of ₹1,600.43, making the transaction value to about ₹380 crore.
However, the buyer(s) identity is not known. Shares of Apollo Hospitals plunged to a low of ₹1,567.20 on the BSE in intra-day deals, but closed slightly better at ₹1,574, still down 6.05 per cent, over the previous day's close.
Currently, promoters hold 30.82 per cent. Among the public shareholders include LIC (4.63 per cent), Vanguard (1.16 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance (1.55 per cent), Veritas Fund (2.06 per cent) and Schroder International (2.82 per cent).
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Cervin Family Office offers advisory, governance, strategy and financial planning services
Touted as a special camera phone, the X3 SuperZoom is otherwise an all-rounder with some hits and some misses
During Covid-19 lockdowns, Amazon’s AI-powered virtual assistant is helping the elderly in myriad ways. Here’s ...
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The stock of Strides Pharma Science gained 4.3 per cent with above average volume, surpassing the immediate ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...