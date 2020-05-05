Broker's call: Music Broadcast (Buy)

ICICI Direct

Music Broadcast (Buy)

CMP: ₹14.1

Target: ₹18

We interacted with Music Broadcast (MBL) to gauge the ramifications of Covid-19. MBL witnessed a steep fall in revenues amid the lockdown as ad volumes have dried up both from corporates and government barring few State governments’ social message-based ads amid Covid-19 outbreak. We note that MBL already had a distressing year with 9MFY20 revenues and EBITDA decline of 17.8 per cent y-o-y and 23.1 per cent y-o-y, respectively, impacted by a steep decline in government as well as other major categories.

On the positive side, a third-party survey, however, has indicated that daily listenership has increased by 23 per cent, during the lockdown period. Given the Covid-19 led near term ad scenario dislocations, we now cut the FY21E & FY22E earnings by about 36 per cent and about 21 per cent, respectively.

Valuation and outlook: The radio segment continues to be steeply impacted by overall macroeconomic challenges as well as lower government spending. Covid-19 is a double whammy in this context and the next two quarters are expected to see a steep impact. The management is hoping for an ad growth revival from Q3 onwards, driven by festive period. Post 35 per cent correction in last two months, we assign a ‘buy’ rating (versus ‘hold’ earlier) with a revised target price of ₹18/share, as we bake in lower growth trajectory ahead.