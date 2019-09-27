Stocks

What to watch

Muthoot Finance: NCD issue opens today

| Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

 

Shares of Muthoot Finance will remain in focus, as its ₹100 crore secured redeemable non-convertible debentures will open for subscription on Friday. The issue has an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹900 crore, which is within the shelf limit of ₹4,000 crore. The coupon rate ranges from 9.25 per cent to 10 per cent under various tenor. The NCDs were rated ICRA AA (Stable) and Crisil AA/Stable. Investors would monitor the response to the issue.

