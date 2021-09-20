Muthoottu Mini NCD sees demand

Muthoottu Mini Financiers’ NCD issue was oversubscribed to the tune of ₹108 crore. The 15th issue had a base issue size of ₹125 crore with an option to retain over-subscription. The NCD issue had various options for the subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.75 to 10.47 per cent per annum. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers, said “The achievement affirms our ability and experience to make great strides in this challenging phase. This is an inspiration to bring better services to more customers”.