Mutual funds to allow online transaction only

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Investors in mutual funds will be allowed to transact only online from Monday till further notice as the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has advised distributors to close down their offices on the back of the Government’s call to help curtail the spread of Covid-19 virus.
In a notice to distributors, AMFI said all mutual funds will keep their collection centres and branch offices closed from Monday and allow only online transactions through various electronic modes, such as mutual fund websites, web-portals and digital platforms such as apps or virtual channels till the situation is brought under control and until the social distancing advisory is withdrawn by the authorities.
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic threat, the government and municipal authorities have already ordered private offices to implement social distancing measures including instructing their staff to work from home and keeping their offices closed to avoid and discourage assembling of people in offices.
Considering the current situation, it is imperative for all offices to ensure that not only their employees, but also their customers and visitors follow the social distancing measures and are dissuaded from travelling and visiting the offices by providing alternative solutions.
Under the circumstances, as a social distancing measure to ensure safety of investors, distributors, visitors and employees of mutual funds and their Registrar and Transfer Agents are advised to remain closed, it said.
All mutual fund investors and distributors are requested to bear with the fund houses and use digital and electronic modes for their transactions, said AMFI.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...