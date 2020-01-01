Stocks

Namami Gange order may fuel rally in VA Tech

| Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

 

Shares of VA Tech Wabag will remain in focus, as the company has signed a ₹1,187-crore agreement with the Government of Bihar to build sustainable wastewater infrastructure in Patna under the Namami Gange Programme. The VA Tech-arm, DK Sewage Project Pvt Ltd, an SPV of the company, will design, build and operate for a value of ₹940 crore and hybrid annuity worth around ₹247 crore. Shareholders will closely monitor execution of the project by the company.

Published on January 01, 2020
