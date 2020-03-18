Company news: Narayana Hrudayalaya subsidiary temporarily suspends operations

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd has announced that the step-down subsidiary of the company Health City Cayman Islands Ltd, has temporarily suspended operations of its hospital in Cayman Islands as a precautionary measure in view of Covid-19 outbreak. A patient from a cruise ship was admitted to the hospital for treatment of cardiac arrest. However, 10 days after admission, the patient showed signs of Covid-19. As per clinical protocol, the hospital is required to quarantine 50 per cent of the clinical staff. And as an abundant precaution in the larger interest of the people of Cayman Islands, the subsidiary has decided to temporarily stop admitting new patients into the hospital. This restriction is initially planned for a period of two weeks. Shares of Narayana Hrudalaya plunged 13.4 per cent at ₹240 on the BSE.