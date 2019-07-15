Stocks

Company news: Natco Pharma

| Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Natco Pharma has announced the successful completion of regulatory inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration of its active pharmaceutical ingredient facility in Chennai. The inspection was conducted between July 8 and 12. The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations, it said. Shares of Natco Pharma slipped 0.23 per cent at ₹526.80 on the NSE.

