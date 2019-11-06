Stocks

What to watch: Nath Pulp to turn merger with Rama Pulp

| Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

Shares of Nath Pulp & Paper Mills will turn ex-date on Thursday ahead of its merger with Rama Pulp & Papers. According to a scheme, Nath Paper and its unlisted arm Nath Chemicals will merge with Rama Pulp. Shareholders of Nath Paper will get one share of Rama Pulp for every two shares; Nath Chemicals’ shareholders will receive 1.8 shares of Rama Pulp for every one share. Those who wish to receive Rama Pulp shares need to buy Nath Pulp shares by Wednesday.

