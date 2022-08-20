Naturo Indiabull to raise ₹11 cr via IPO on BSE SME

Naturo Indiabull, an emerging FMCG company, plans to raise ₹11 crore through the public issue to fund its expansion plans, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The initial public offer on the BSE SME will open for subscription between August 22 and 24.

The company will issue 36.4 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each at ₹30 per share.

The minimum lot size for application is 4,000 shares and the least investment would be ₹1.2 lakh.

Finshore Management Services will be the lead manager of the issue.

The offer will comprise a fresh issue of 36.4 lakh equity shares with a face value ₹10 each at a price of ₹30 per share.

Founded by Gaurav Jain and Jyoti Choudhary, it is in the business of trading in various health products and kits, including sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, hand sanitisers and other health kits etc.

Jain said, as part of the company's growth strategy, it will aim for deeper penetration in the Rajasthan market and expand to other regions. The company is diversifying its products to include juices, soaps, shampoos, medicines and blets. It has already started the distribution of samples.

For FY22, the company reported revenues of ₹11.45 crore, EBITDA of ₹1.50 crore and a net profit of ₹1.09 crore. The promoter group’s holding in the company is currently at 42.17 per cent, and post issue, it would get diluted to 27.12 per cent.

Net Worth and Reserves of the company post issue will stand at ₹23 crore and ₹13 crore, respectively. The book value per share as of March-end was ₹19.30 per share.