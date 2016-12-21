Navneet Education: buyback opens today

The buyback offer from Navneet Education opens on Thursday and closes on January 4. It plans to buy back up to 46.57 lakh equity shares, representing up to 1.95 per cent of its total fully paid-up equity capital at ₹125 a share. The buyback, which is for shareholders whose names appear on its record book as of November 25, is on proportionate basis. The promoter group has indicated its intention to participate in the buyback.