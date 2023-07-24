The shares of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. went up by 1.90 per cent after the board of directors, in a meeting, approved a preferential issue of equity shares to non-promoters in exchange for cash.

The issue price will be determined as per SEBI ICDR Regulations, based on valuation by an Independent Registered Valuer. The Managing Director and CFO are authorised to appoint the valuer and consultants if necessary. Final approval will be subject to receiving the valuation report, Compliance Certificate, and other essential documents.

The shares went up by 1.90 per cent to ₹8.60 at 09:27 at BSE