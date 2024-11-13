Gaming company Nazara Technologies announced today its integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch “gCommerce,” a platform that enables e-commerce within games. The new platform aims to help game developers overcome low in-app purchase conversion rates by creating additional revenue streams through affiliate marketing.

The shares of Nazara Technologies Limited were trading at ₹900.90, up by ₹18.95 or 2.15 per cent on the NSE today at 11.23 am.

The gCommerce platform will allow players to make purchases across more than 10 product categories while playing games, with developers earning commission on successful transactions. The service is currently in soft launch phase and will be rolled out to developers in the first quarter of FY26.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said the integration represents a significant step in providing developers with new monetisation solutions. ONDC CEO T Koshy noted that the partnership demonstrates the network’s versatility in supporting various industries.

Nazara Technologies, India’s only listed gaming and esports company, owns several gaming brands including NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, and World Cricket Championship. ONDC, incorporated in December 2021, is a government initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to expand retail e-commerce penetration in India.